The case for climate reparations

We're taking on some big topics in this week's show. Let's get right to it.

As climate-related losses mount, who pays for the growing costs? The idea of climate reparations is gaining momentum as damage from climate change-enhanced extreme weather events soars. Jason Mark, editor of the Sierra Club's national magazine, explains the case.

A wilderness guide's climate story. Chris Heeter tells us about his work at The Wild Institute, courtesy of Climate Generation's Talk Climate Institute.

Europe's biggest bank will not fund tar sands. HSBC announced it will no longer finance many coal-fired power plants, Arctic drilling, or new oil sands projects and pipelines. Is the move a signal that the financial industry is pulling away from some fossil fuels investments? Alfred Marcus, a professor with University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, helps us understand.

