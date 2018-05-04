Body of missing man who fled police found in Stearns County river

The body of a missing Richmond man who fled police has been discovered in a river in central Minnesota.

On April 28, a police officer tried to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation just west of St. Joseph. The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Henry, fled on foot.

Stearns County sheriff's deputies searched for him using a drone with a heat-sensing camera, but they were unsuccessful.

Henry's father reported him missing four days later, and deputies resumed the search. Henry's body was found submerged in the south fork of the Watab River, about a quarter mile from the traffic stop.

Police say it appears he had been in the water for some time. The water temperature was about 50 degrees.

His body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.