Former Lt. Gov. snubs old boss Pawlenty, endorses Johnson

Carol Molnau Tom Weber | MPR News 2008

Former Lt. Gov. Carol Molnau has endorsed a Republican running for governor, but it's not the man she was elected with twice.

Molnau endorsed Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson on Friday. She served from 2003 to 2011 as the second-in-command to former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who is also running for his old job.

Molnau says she considers Johnson "the most electable Republican" running. Asked if she thought Pawlenty shouldn't get the job again, she said: "I just haven't thought about Mr. Pawlenty at all."

It's a campaign jab at the former two-term governor who formally entered the race last month. Pawlenty campaign spokesman Sam Winter says Pawlenty appreciates Molnau and wishes her well.

Johnson says Molnau will work with his campaign on agricultural issues and on the campaign trail.