April was a record-setting month for weather

The spring blizzard brought wet, heavy snow and gusty winds to the Twin Cities Saturday, a time of year many had hoped to start thinking about warmer temperatures and snow free bicycle trails on April 14, 2018.

April, which was one of the top five coldest Aprils in state history, ended with an unusually warm day.

On April 30th, over 50 climate stations reported an afternoon high temperature of 80 degrees or greater, topped by 85 degrees at Marshall.

The Twin Cities hit 84 degrees, a temperature only seen in April about once in every five years.

Retired University of Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley discusses that and more with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer.