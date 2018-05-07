Army eyes Minneapolis for tech command center

Minneapolis is in the running for a new military headquarters focused on technology.

The U.S. Army is seeking a home for its Army Futures Command. High on its priorities list: a local workforce with a deep bench of professionals in nine fields, including biomedical, chemical and computer engineering.

Minneapolis "appears to have a combination of talent, commercial and academic innovation, and quality of life that we are looking for in locating the command," Army officials wrote to Mayor Jacob Frey.

The Army Futures Command will help develop new technology and it wants to be close to a major academic institution doing cutting-edge research.

University of Minnesota Vice President of University Relations Matt Kramer said the university can deliver. "What better idea generator than the University of Minnesota?"

The Army operation would work with the city's pre-existing innovation industry, added Margaret Anderson Kelliher, president of the Minnesota High Tech Association.

"It builds off of strength we already have with our existing research centers and also other companies who have significant research efforts here in Minnesota already like 3M," she said.

Local officials have until May 10 to make their case as to why the Army should bring the facility — and about 500 jobs — to Minneapolis.