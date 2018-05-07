What to know about the Mueller investigation

President Trump is not the first American president to face a special counsel investigation while in office. But Robert Mueller's investigation has become highly politicized and controversial.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to Politico senior investigative reporter Josh Meyer and George Washington University law professor Randall Eliason about what strategies Robert Mueller and President Trump's legal teams might take as the special counsel investigation continues.

