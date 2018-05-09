What we can learn from the Mt. Kilauea eruption

Lava erupts from a new fissure Saturday U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images

Close to 2,000 people have been evacuated after a volcano erupted on Hawaii last week. Video from the Big Island shows creeping lava and fiery fissures in the earth.

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to two volcano experts about the science of lava and volcanoes, and lots of listeners weighed in on Twitter with their own volcano stories.

Great show. Reminded me of our visit to the Big Island in January. Hiked across the floor of Kilauea Iki. Like being on another planet. Steam vents, old lava flows. After hiking across the crater floor we went through Thurston Lava Tube. Memorable hike. pic.twitter.com/8rkHWBaHnj — Jay Sieling (@JaySieling) May 9, 2018

@KerriMPR In Guatemala you can hike up volcano Pacaya and roast mashmellows on the lava. Amazing experience that would never be allowed outside Latin America — Alex Larsen (@acjlarsen) May 9, 2018

I forgot the name of the volcano on the big island just inland on the Hilo side. I was amazed to learn Mark Twain visited. When the evening air cooled at sundown I ducked into some of the warm nooks to gather some heat as we are we leaving the area. So much seemed like Mn in June — David Alexander (@DaviDNAlexander) May 9, 2018

@KerriMPR Mount Nyiragongo near Goma Zaire. I was there during Rwandan genocide. Volcano was active amid refugee camps. Quite surreal. — Mike Kapp (@baseballkapp) May 9, 2018

@KerriMPR my family visited the Kilauea volcano 5 years ago. My Autistic son became obsessed with volcanos and your talk today is bringing me back to hours and hours of science talk with my Autistic kindergartner. 👱🌋 — Meg (@RSramblings) May 9, 2018

@KerriMPR I was in Banõs Ecuador during the eruption of Tungurahua in 2006. I was separated from my friends and I evacuated with the whole town. Lava even blocked the Pan American highway. — Deb Miner (@deb_miner) May 9, 2018

@KerriMPR I hiked to the flowing of lava on Kilauea in 2000 and threw a clif bar on it as a “sacrifice to Pele” 😉. — Catherine McBride (@catherinebergum) May 9, 2018

Loving this show @KerriMPR ! Our fave is actually Kilauea. Here it is when we were there last Sept. pic.twitter.com/EGkDVLnvZB — Jenzi Silverman (@JenziSilverman) May 9, 2018

Guests:

Jess Phoenix , geologist, co-founder of environmental science nonprofit Blueprint Earth.

• Kari Cooper, professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UC-Davis