What happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic

Arctic sea smoke and a steam devil are seen over Lake Superior on a chilly winter morning.

It turns out the Arctic is not like Vegas. When it comes to climate, what happens in the Arctic does not stay there. Here's your rundown for this week's Climate Cast.

Climate changes in the Arctic are happening way faster than predicted just 15 years ago. Jennifer Francis with Rutgers University is one of the leading climate experts on how changes in Arctic climate affect weather where we live. She joins us with the latest from her field.

Beer to the rescue? The team at Fair State Brewing Cooperative in northeast Minneapolis is working on a drinkable climate solution. Our digital producer Cody Nelson has the story on one special beer. Read more here.

