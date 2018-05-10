Burberry aims lawsuit at Target for ripping off signature plaid

This file photo shows a Target retail chain logo on the exterior of a Target store in Watertown, Mass.

Target is getting sued for allegedly infringing on a high-fashion British firm's trademarked plaid design.

The complaint from Burberry, the British luxury apparel company known for its distinctive check pattern accused Target of putting the design on luggage, scarves and other products without permission. The company charged Target with "egregious misappropriation of Burberry's famous and iconic luxury check trademarks."

Burberry says Target has sold a variety of products that are close imitations or counterfeit versions of the trademarked Burberry check.

For instance, Burberry said that "although Target's copycat scarves are of inferior quality, they are superficially indistinguishable from genuine Burberry scarves."

The company says it asked Target last year to stop such sales. Burberry says Target's sales are hurting its brand and must end. It wants $2 million for each trademark violation.

"At Target, we have great respect for design rights. We are aware of the filing by Burberry and hope to address the matter in a reasonable manner," said a Target spokesperson.

Burberry says it introduced the Burberry check in the 1920s and has used it on many products since then. The company says that the Burberry check is not only registered in a distinctive red, camel, black and white check color pattern but also without any color designation. Burberry contends it has the exclusive right to use the trademarked check pattern in any color combination and has done so for nearly a century.