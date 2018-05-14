U.S. Embassy opens in Jerusalem as tens of thousands protest in Gaza


Palestinians run from tear gas
1 Palestinians run from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces. 
A man carries tires to be burned
2 A man carries tires to be burned as Palestinians prepare to demonstrate along the border with the Gaza Strip. 
A Palestinian woman sniffs a fragrance to counter the effect of tear gas
3 A Palestinian woman sniffs a fragrance to counter the effect of tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. 
A Palestinian man assists a wounded protester
4 A Palestinian man assists a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. 
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas
5 Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem. 
An Israeli drone drops tear gas canisters on Palestinian protesters
6 An Israeli drone drops tear gas canisters on Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip. 
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during opening ceremony
7 U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during the U.S. Embassy opening ceremony. 
Palestinians protest near the border
8 Palestinians protest near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. 
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump unveil an plaque
9 Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump unveil an inauguration plaque during the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. 
A Palestinian demonstrator protests
10 A Palestinian demonstrator protests against the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. 
Officials at the embassy opening
11 Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (second left), his wife Sara Netanyahu (left), Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner (third left), President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (center), U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (right) and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (second right) applaud at the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. 
A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke during a protest
12 A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. 
Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner speaks at embassy opening
13 "When President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it," senior White House advisor Jared Kushner said in a speech at the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. 
Demonstrators fly balloons with Palestinian flags
14 Demonstrators fly balloons with Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops. Thousands gathered in the West Bank city of Ramallah to protest the inauguration of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. 
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas
15 Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. 