How a glorious motorcycle poster inspired 'Born to Be Wild'

Fifty years ago this month, Steppenwolf released "Born to Be Wild," after the first two singles from their debut album flopped.

Guitarist Mars Bonfire says he was inspired to write the song when he saw a poster of a motorcycle erupting out of the earth like a volcano, with fire all around it and the caption "Born to Ride." He had just purchased his first car, a Ford Falcon, and was enjoying the freedom to go wherever he wanted.