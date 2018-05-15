Skates on: National women's pro hockey league expands to Minnesota

Minnesota Whitecaps goalie Julie Friend defends against shots in a game against University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in February.

The National Women's Hockey League said Tuesday it bought the Minnesota Whitecaps, making it the fifth team to join the league since its founding three years ago.

IT’S OFFICIAL: The NWHL Expands to Minnesota — Welcome, the Minnesota Whitecaps!

🔗:https://t.co/cTvHLcu9ca pic.twitter.com/CiH9Z8vMEX — NWHL (@NWHL) May 15, 2018

The league plans to kick off its fourth season in October and will likely play a 16-game schedule through March with eight home games. The team hasn't announced a home ice yet but are looking at the Tria center in downtown St. Paul, where the Wild currently have a practice rink, said NWHL spokesperson Chris Botta.

Minnesota Whitecaps captain Winny Brown, Gov. Mark Dayton, National Women's Hockey League founder Dani Rylan, Deputy Commission Hayley Moore and NWHL Goaltender of the Year and former Gophers hockey player Amanda Leveille announced the addition of the Minnesota Whitecaps to the league's roster at a press conference at Herbie's on the Park in downtown St. Paul on May 15, 2018. Tim Nelson | MPR News

The new team will be initially owned by the league, like the founding four teams — Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, and Metropolitan Riveters — when the league started.

"Minnesota is an essential part of women's hockey in North America," league founder and commissioner Dani Rylan said in a statement. "When you consider all of the talented players in this area and the passion this community has for the game, the Whitecaps are going to be incredible on and off the ice."

The Whitecaps, which previously operated as an independent team, started skating in 2004. The team's alumni include Natalie Darwitz, Olympic gold medal Team USA member Hannah Brandt, Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson and others with Minnesota ties.

"The state of Minnesota produces many outstanding players, so it's awesome that those players can now compete professionally," Gigi Marvin, a Warroad, Minn., native who plays for the Boston Pride, said in a statement.