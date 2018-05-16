Parting Thoughts: Martha Sawyer Allen left indelible mark on Minn. journalism

Martha Sawyer Allen was a formidable and fearless reporter.

She died on April 28, 2018, after a long career covering religion at the Star Tribune, where she helped found the award-winning Faith and Values section.

As part of an occasional series about remarkable Minnesotans who have passed on, MPR News' Cathy Wurzer spoke with her friend and colleague Kay Miller.

She described Allen as an incredibly smart and compassionate person, whose curiosity took her bird-watching around the world and on aid missions to Africa. She was also a blue-ribbon gardener.

