Maplewood boy, 1, dies after family member moving car runs him over

A toddler was struck and killed in Maplewood Sunday by a family member moving a car at his home.

Police and fire were called to the intersection of Frost Avenue and Prosperity Road shortly after 9 p.m. They found family members performing CPR on 1-year-old Andrew Her, Maplewood police Cmdr. Dave Kvam said.

"There was a couple people moving vehicles, shifting positions in the driveway due to sort of conflicting work schedules," Kvam said. "And little did they know that young Andrew was outside, had been able to get through the door. We're not entirely sure of how that took place."

Kvam said the boy had very recently started walking and trying to get outside when adults left the house. Kvam said the driver didn't see the boy and hit him while he was moving his car.

Andrew was taken to Regions Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Kvam said there was no reason to believe alcohol involved and the driver submitted to a voluntary breath and blood test. Police expect that will take weeks to get results.