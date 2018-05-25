Best Buy to close Mall of America store

Hundreds of Black Friday shoppers wait in line outside of Best Buy at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday Nov. 24, 2011.

Best Buy has decided to close its Mall of America location, which opened in 2008.

The 46,000 square foot store's final day of business will be August 4.

Unlike other Best Buy mall locations, this one did not have an exterior entrance and it did not offer major appliances, which are a big seller for the retailer.

In addition, many of the mall's shoppers are from out of town and not interested in carting home large products such as TVs and computers.

Best Buy says it has stores nearby in Richfield and Eagan to serve customers who shopped the Mall of America location. Last year, the company closed big stores in Blaine and Inver Grove Heights.

The retailer has about 1,100 stores in the U.S., including 34 in Minnesota.