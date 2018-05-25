Fischbach to resign Senate seat, take oath as lieutenant governor

Senate President Michelle Fischbach smiles at photographers in the gallery prior to convening the Minnesota Senate Feb. 20, 2018, in St. Paul.

Updated: 8:23 a.m. | Posted: 7:50 a.m.

Michelle Fischbach will resign her Senate seat and take the oath of office for lieutenant governor Friday at the Capitol, according to Gov. Mark Dayton's office.

Fischbach, a Republican senator since 1996, involuntarily ascended to the lieutenant governor post in January. That's when Dayton named then-Lt. Gov. Tina Smith a U.S. senator to replace a resigning Al Franken, setting off a succession plan that put the Senate president into the post Smith left.

Two lawsuits were filed challenging Fischbach's dual role as lieutenant governor and senator. The first was tossed out in February and the second is set for a hearing next month.

Dayton's office said the governor will call a special election to fill Fischbach's Senate seat to coincide with the November general election.

In an email to colleagues, Fischbach said she will not run in the special election.

Her Senate resignation makes the Senate evenly split at 33 Republicans and 33 Democrats, which reduces the chances of a special session because Republicans lose some leverage they had.