Counter Stories: How should corporations react to racism?

This week, Starbucks attempted to deal with the issue by closing thousands of stores across the U.S. in order to give employees racial bias training. Meanwhile ABC quickly cancelled its top-rated TV show "Rosanne." ABC executives say the star, Roseanne Barr, went way too far with a racist tweet. How should corporations react to racism within their ranks?

Counter Stories hosts:

• Mary Anne Quiroz, co-director and co-founder of Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center.



• Anthony Galloway, owner, Umoja Consulting.



• Jonathan Blakley, MPR News.



• Hlee Lee, a media artist.

