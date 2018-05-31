In search of native Minnesota wildflowers

If you want to see native Minnesota wildflowers this weekend, you should head to Jay Cooke or Banning State Park. That's the expert recommendation of writer Phyllis Root and photographer Kelly Povo.

The two are the authors of "Searching for Minnesota's Native Wildflowers: A Guide for Beginners, Botanists, and Everyone in Between," published by University of Minnesota Press.

On a recent wildflower road trip, Root and Povo saw trillium, large-flowered bellwort, march marigolds, jack in the pulpit, bluebead lilies, starflowers, bunchberries and Canada mayflowers at those two state parks.

And if you want to see a rare carnivorous plant, go to Gooseberry Falls State Park on the North Shore of Lake Superior and look for a butterwort.

The wildflower enthusiasts discussed their passion with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer.

