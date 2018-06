Ethan Hawke as Toller in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed."

Writer and director Paul Schrader swore he'd never make a spiritual film. Now in his 70s he's broken his vow to make "First Reformed."

Cube Critic Euan Kerr reviews that new film starring Ethan Hawke as a minister in a crisis of faith, and Stephanie Curtis discusses "Filmworker," a documentary about a man who devoted his career to Stanley Kubrick.