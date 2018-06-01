Don't forget I-35W closing this weekend in Minneapolis

Interstate 35W will close in both directions between Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 62 in Minneapolis starting Friday at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. You've probably heard that during the week, but as the closure draws near we thought it'd be worth one more shout.

I-35W will close in both directions between I-94 and Hwy 62 in Minneapolis TONIGHT at 10pm (6/1) - 5am Mon (6/4).

The 26th St bridge spanning I-35W will also close at 6pm tonight.



The Friday night closure kicks off three weekends of expected highway hassles tied to the 35W@94 project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to close I-94 between Interstate 394 and I-35W starting at 10 p.m. Friday, June 8 until 5 a.m. Mon, June 11.

The agency also plans another closure of I-35W the weekend after, from 10 p.m. Friday, June 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 18, between I-94 and Highway 62.