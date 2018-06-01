Season update: Don't write the Lynx off just yet

The Minnesota Twins continue their series against Cleveland at Target Field on Friday, after losing 9-8 on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota baseball team is hosting games in the first round of the NCAA tournament this weekend. The Gophers take on Canisius College on Friday night.

And, the Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at Target Center, after a 2-3 season start. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Howard Sinker, a digital editor for the Star Tribune, for a Lynx update.

