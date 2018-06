A customer selects a basket of habanero peppers at the Minneapolis Farmers market on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Minnesota's farmers markets are booming. Not just with produce but new products made from locally grown goods. Appetites regular, and author of "Minnesota's Bounty: The Farmers Market Cookbook," Beth Dooley joined Tom Crann to discuss where to find the best produce and food products.

Mentioned in this segment

• Topos Ferments

• Hoyo Sambusa

