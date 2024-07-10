New cookbook celebrates fresh and soulful recipes from north Minneapolis
For the past decade, the north Minneapolis group Appetite for Change has been on a mission to bring fresh food to the neighborhood, one long categorized as a food dessert.
Now the group has gathered stories and recipes from the Northside into new cookbook. Co-founder Princess Titus joined MPR News host Tom Crann on All Things Considered to share a glimpse into “Appetite for Change: Soulful Recipes from a North Minneapolis Kitchen.”
To hear the full interview with Princess Titus, click play on the player above.
