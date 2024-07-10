Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Appetites®
Tom Crann and Ngoc Bui

New cookbook celebrates fresh and soulful recipes from north Minneapolis

Book cover
The book features recipes and stories from more than a decade of work addressing issues of food access in north Minneapolis by Appetite for Change.
Courtesy Appetite for Change

For the past decade, the north Minneapolis group Appetite for Change has been on a mission to bring fresh food to the neighborhood, one long categorized as a food dessert.

Now the group has gathered stories and recipes from the Northside into new cookbook. Co-founder Princess Titus joined MPR News host Tom Crann on All Things Considered to share a glimpse into “Appetite for Change: Soulful Recipes from a North Minneapolis Kitchen.”

To hear the full interview with Princess Titus, click play on the player above.