New cookbook celebrates fresh and soulful recipes from north Minneapolis

For the past decade, the north Minneapolis group Appetite for Change has been on a mission to bring fresh food to the neighborhood, one long categorized as a food dessert.

Now the group has gathered stories and recipes from the Northside into new cookbook. Co-founder Princess Titus joined MPR News host Tom Crann on All Things Considered to share a glimpse into “Appetite for Change: Soulful Recipes from a North Minneapolis Kitchen.”

