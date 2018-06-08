Football players suing U: We were scapegoats in sex misconduct probe

Updated: 12:42 p.m. | 11:21 a.m.

Nine former and current University of Minnesota football players involved in a 2016 sexual assault investigation are suing the school for the racial and gender discrimination.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court, alleges that the university conducted "intentional, willful and malicious" discrimination based on the players' race and gender during the investigation of an alleged gang rape of a female student.

The football players, all black males, were charged with sexual misconduct after a white female student reported the alleged rape in September 2016.

The university expelled or suspended five of the players. There were no criminal charges filed in the case.

In a statement, the university said it is aware of the lawsuit:

"The University thoughtfully and thoroughly responds when faced with disturbing allegations, and provides extensive process to students accused of misconduct, including the opportunity to be heard during thorough investigations, panel hearings, and Provost review. Further, aggrieved students have a right to review by the Minnesota Court of Appeals."

The lawsuit asserts that the university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action and university president Eric Kaler discriminated against the players because of their gender "to quell public criticism and appease federal investigators concerned over the University's past transgressions."

The suit claims the school used the players as "scapegoats" because of their race.

"The prior instances of sexual misconduct by Athletics Department administrators and coaches involved perpetrators who were white," the lawsuit reads.

Lawyers hired by the university found that the school followed its own rules and the law when it suspended the players.

The plaintiffs seek to urge the school to reinstate the four expelled students and to expunge any records of charges, findings or disciplinary actions regarding the sexual misconduct case.