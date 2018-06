Hopkins student Ahmed Burhan Mohamed on winning international Quran competition

A 16-year-old from New Brighton is the first American to take top honors in the Dubai International Holy Quran competition.

Ahmed Burhan Mohamed beat contestants from more than 100 countries at the competition in the United Arab Emirates. He flew back to the Twin Cities Wednesday, and joined MPR News host Tom Crann Friday to talk about the experience.

