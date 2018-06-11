New artistic director named for Park Square

Flordelino Lagundino Courtesy of Park Square Theatre

Park Square Theatre has hired a new artistic director. Flordelino Lagundino will replace Richard Cook, who has been at the theater's helm since 1980.

Lagundino is a New York-based director and actor. He has served as the artistic director for Leviathan Lab in New York City and he's the artistic director of Generator Theater Company in Juneau, Alaska.

Lagundino, who identifies himself as Filipino, said he was drawn to Park Square's commitment to diversity and inclusion and "how important it was that the theater was connected to the community — and not just parts of the community, but the whole community."

Lagundino says he plans to create bold theatrical events that will surprise and transform Park Square audiences.

Lagundino starts Aug. 1. After a month's transition, Cook will retire Sept. 1. Later that week Cook will be honored at a Landmark Center exhibition celebrating the history of Park Square Theatre.