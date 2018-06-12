Social climber: Raccoon scales St. Paul skyscraper, captures internet

A mottled brown raccoon that managed to climb 20 stories of a downtown building Tuesday turned into a Twin Cities social media phenomenon leaving people glued to Twitter to witness the creature's next move.

Forget Spider-Man. St. Paul has Spider-Raccoon.

On Tuesday, a mottled brown raccoon, originally stranded on a downtown office building ledge on 7th Street, proceeded to escape to the roof of the two-story building, then climbed another 20 stories up the side of the nearby UBS tower, as people gathered on the street below.

The #mprraccoon has rescued itself. Sort of. Now it's climbing the skyscraper next door. pic.twitter.com/YD8jalkrrM — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The animal remained perched on a ledge Tuesday afternoon, more than 200 feet above the ground. The raccoon had been climbing up the rough surface of the concrete pillars that run up and down the sides of the office tower.

A raccoon sits on a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

The drama began Monday when the animal appeared in a niche in the wall of the Town Square building, on an outside wall of what was once the Donaldson's department store at 7th and Cedar streets.

The concrete jungle is a frightening place for a raccoon. pic.twitter.com/Up84scKsp4 — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

Calls to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota and the city of St. Paul's animal control pleaded for help.

Pedestrians gather on 7th Street in St. Paul, Minn. to watch a raccoon that scaled the UBS Tower on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

Instead, a trio of building maintenance personnel rigged up a 20-foot length of lumber, by screwing two-by-fours together, hoping to offer the animal an escape after it had huddled against the side of the building all day and night.

The raccoon had other ideas. It scrambled away and fled along the side of the building, scaled the building at the corner of 7th and Cedar streets and then started scaling the office tower.

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS tower in St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

MPR News may not have been the first to see the raccoon but made a big enough deal of it online that by Tuesday afternoon #mprraccoon had become a trending hashtag on Twin Cities Twitter.