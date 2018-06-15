Bogs are a great place to see wildflowers

If you are interested in seeing some of Minnesota's native wildflowers, this is a good time of year to visit a bog. Bogs are a unique highly-acidic ecosystem that are created by decaying peat moss. Minnesota has more bogs than any state other than Alaska.

Pitcher plant Courtesy of Kelly Povo

To find out where to go and what flowers you can see when you get there, Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Phyllis Root and Kelly Povo. They are co-authors of "Searching for Minnesota's Native Wildflowers: A Guide for Beginners, Botanists, and Everyone in Between."

They recommend visiting Lake Bemidji State Park and strolling along the boardwalk. From there you can see a variety of wildflowers including Dragon's-mouth and the carnivorous pitcher plant.

In the Twin Cities, the Quaking Bog by Theodore Wirth Park is a good place to bring kids, but be sure to wear your boots because it is always wet even in the middle of summer. You can see pitcher plants and leatherleaf there.

An image of a Dragon's-mouth wildflower. Courtesy of Kelly Povo

And if you are seeking solitude along with your wildflowers, the Big Bog Recreation Area near Waskish has a mile-long boardwalk. Phyllis Root calls it the quietest place she's ever been.

Be sure to call ahead before you travel to a state park. The park staff can tell you what flowers are currently blooming.