Freighter runs aground in Duluth harbor

The 1,004-foot freighter American Spirit ran aground near the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth on Sunday afternoon, June 17, 2018.

A 1,004-foot freighter ran aground Sunday afternoon in the Duluth Harbor, coming to rest just offshore from a breakwall in Canal Park.

Duluth Seaway Port Authority public relations director Adele Yorde said the ship, the American Spirit, was loaded with iron ore pellets.

"The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth," she said. "They've received no reports of injuries at this time. The Aerial Lift Bridge ... has been closed by the Coast Guard."

She said a 500-yard safety zone has been established around the ship, and investigators are asking that the public stay away.

The American Spirit came to a stop not far from where another 1,000-foot ship, the Paul R. Tregurtha, ran aground in September 2014 while trying to make the turn to exit the harbor under the Lift Bridge.

The American Spirit began service in 1978 and is part of the American Steamship Co. fleet. It's a frequent visitor to the Twin Ports.

While the Duluth ship canal is closed, shipping traffic can enter and exit the harbor via the Superior entry.