Tornado watch issued for parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin; includes Twin Cities

A tornado watch has been issued for much of east-central Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — for Sunday afternoon and evening.

The watch also includes northwestern Wisconsin; it's in effect until 9 p.m. The National Weather Service reports that the watch means severe storms may develop — and those storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes.

The storms may add to flooding concerns in parts of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin that saw flash flooding late Saturday and early Sunday.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for those areas through Monday afternoon.

