Fate of Line 3 oil pipeline heads to Minn. regulators

Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 pipeline replacement takes a winding path south of the Leech Lake Reservation to the oil depot in Superior, Wis.

A set of public hearings starting Monday in St. Paul is drawing quite a bit more attention than usual for such proceedings.

Canoeists, union laborers in bright-colored T-shirts and lots of lawyers are planning to converge on the offices of the state Public Utilities Commission, which is days away from deciding whether to allow Enbridge Energy to build a new Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The nearly four-year process that's already involved dozens of hours of hearings and thousands of public comments comes to a head this week and next.

On Monday, Enbridge will make its final plea to state regulators to approve a new Line 3 to replace an aging line that can't operate at full capacity. Next week the Public Utilities Commission is expected to decide on the request.

"We are excited. We think we've provided sufficient and good evidence that shows the need," said Jennifer Smith, community engagement manager for Enbridge.

A group called Minnesotans for Line 3 is helping Enbridge get the word out by posting photos and videos online of supporters.

Minnesotans for Line 3 spokesperson Bob Shoneberger said pipeline supporters are putting up yard signs, mailing brochures, even knocking on doors to ask people to sign a petition in support of the pipeline.

"We're just letting the public know that, hey, if you're a supporter, you don't need to hide," he said.

It's an unusual push for a public infrastructure project. But over the last decade, pipeline proposals like Keystone XL and Dakota Access have become rallying points for opponents of extracting carbon intensive oil deposits. Line 3 would move oil from the Alberta oil sands in Canada to Superior, Wis.

Pipeline opponents, for their part, have also taken steps to reach out — not just to Minnesotans, but also visitors. Two billboards went up in northern Minnesota last week with the message: "Welcome, Water Protectors."

The fight against Line 3 has not just been about the economy and the environment; it's also been about asserting tribal members' rights to hunt, fish and gather on large swaths of Minnesota land they gave up long ago in agreements with the federal government. Enbridge's new Line 3 route steers clear of reservation lands but not these larger treaty areas.

The Public Utilities Commission has scheduled four days this week and next for final arguments and deliberations.

