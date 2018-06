Hoyt Lakes Mayor Mark Skelton holds taconite pellets and iron nuggets in his hand from nearby mines and plants on the eastern end of the Iron Range on Dec. 16, 2015.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum. Now Canada, Mexico and Europe have said they will retaliate. So what does that mean for American businesses and consumers?

Two guests joined host Kerri Miller to discuss. Pradnya Joshi is the editor of trade and agriculture at Politico. Mary Lovely is a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute.

Use the audio player above to listen to their interview.