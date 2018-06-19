Photos: Here are all the new foods at this year's State Fair

Firecracker shrimp-stuffed avocado: Gulf white shrimp tossed with lime, onion, black beans, tomato and fire-roasted corn in a garlic aioli, drizzled with cilantro-infused olive oil, stuffed in avocado halves and served open-face with flatbread. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Start the countdown.

With two months to go until the start of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, State Fair officials have unveiled what's new for fair food this year.

From waffle wraps to waffle sticks, to a turducken sausage sandwich (yep, that would a blend of turkey, duck and chicken), to ice cream sprinkled with fruity cereal wrapped in a pillow of cotton candy, these 27 new foods will either make you very hungry or a little nauseous.

Six new vendors were also introduced: Anchor Coffee House, The Hangar, Midtown Global Market's Mama D's, Midtown Global Market's Taco Cat and Nordic Waffle.

Here's what you can look forward to come Aug. 23, when the State Fair opens its gates for 12 days of fun.

Just 64 days to go.