Fans of 'Hamilton' are about to get their shot

People who are hoping for a chance to see the touring production of "Hamilton" at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis should find out Wednesday whether they've made the first cut.

Emails will be going out Wednesday afternoon and evening to notify people that they've been randomly selected to participate in the online sale of tickets to the blockbuster musical. Those who have been selected — from among the fans who registered with Ticketmaster last week — will receive first the email, and then a text message Thursday morning.

That text, explained Hennepin Theatre Trust spokesperson Dale Stark, will contain a link that the buyer can use to purchase up to four tickets online, beginning at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, a "very limited number of tickets" will go on sale at the State Theatre box office at 10 a.m. Thursday. "We still want to have an option for people to come up to the box office," Stark said.

Staff members will give wristbands out to those waiting in line, attempting to match the number of wristbands to the number of tickets available. But organizers still do not know the precise number of tickets that will be offered for sale at the box office.

All told, Stark said, about 100,000 tickets will go on sale Thursday morning. About 15,500 tickets have already sold to season-ticket holders.

If you're not among the lucky 100,000 on Thursday, take heart. Forty tickets in the orchestra — that is, really close to the stage — will be offered by digital lottery for each performance. Details of how that lottery will work are not yet available. And Ticketmaster offers a market where people who successfully bought tickets can offer them for resale.

Tickets available from scalpers or other sources may not be valid, Stark warned: "It's definitely buyer beware."

Most tickets available on Thursday will sell from $79 to $199, with a small number of premium seats available for $479.