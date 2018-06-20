ICE carries out its largest immigration raid in recent history, arresting 146

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, lead a man away from Fresh Mark in Salem, Ohio, on Tuesday. The mass arrests were the result of the second such large-scale raid this month.
Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, lead a man away from Fresh Mark in Salem, Ohio, on Tuesday. The mass arrests were the result of the second such large-scale raid this month. 