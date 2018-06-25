The Political Junkie on the impact of Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy so far

Protesters against the Trump administration's border policies try to block a bus carrying migrant children out of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detention Center on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

After mounting public pressure, President Trump signed an executive order last week to halt the practice of separating parents from children at facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Before he signed the order, the President seemed eager for legislators to come up with meaningful immigration reform legislation. But in the days since, he has both encouraged and discouraged immigration reform via Twitter.

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST. We are doing a far better job than Bush and Obama, but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

MPR News host Stephanie Curtis checked in with the Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, on the impact of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on politics in Washington and on the upcoming midterm elections across the country.

Use the audio player above to listen to the entire segment.