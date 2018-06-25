Where are the women in tech?

Last year Amazon, Facebook and other tech giants spent hundreds of millions on attracting more women to the tech industry, but did anything change? Women are still largely underrepresented in tech and many have been forced out by the male-dominated culture. How can we change that culture? Where do we start? And why is it important to have women leading technology projects, building apps and algorithms?

MPR News guest host Stephanie Curtis explored these questions and more with Jennifer Epperson, a user experience designer by day and an editor of Black in Technology by night, and Kristen Womack, co-founder of HackTheGap.

Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.