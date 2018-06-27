Prison officer injured in Oak Park Heights assault

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating an assault on a corrections officer by an inmate at the Oak Park Heights prison Wednesday morning.

The DOC said the corrections officer, who holds the rank of sergeant, was attacked by an inmate serving a life sentence at the maximum security prison.

The employee fought back and was "assisted by the full force of our correctional officer response," according to the DOC.

After the attack, the prison was put on lockdown, the DOC said. The officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

The department did not identify the prisoner, but said he is serving a life sentence for aiding and abetting second-degree murder. The DOC said when the investigation is complete, the case will likely be referred for prosecution.

In an emailed statement, DOC spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald wrote: "This is a reminder of the difficult job our corrections officers do every day to keep Minnesotans and our prisons safe."

Fitzgerald said this isn't the first inmate assault at the prison this year.