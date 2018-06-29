'The writing is just electric': A bookseller on his favorite read of the year

'There There' by Tommy Orange Courtesy of publisher

Every week, The Thread checks in with booksellers around the country about their favorite books of the moment. This week, we spoke with Matt Keliher of Subtext Books in St. Paul.

If you walk into the Subtext bookstore in St. Paul, it sounds like there's a fair chance you're leaving with Tommy Orange's debut novel "There There."

Bookseller Matt Keliher calls it "the book of the year" and "a book I can't let people leave without."

Orange's novel follows twelve Native Americans living in Oakland, Calif., over several decades. It traces their connections, and sometimes their collisions, as the narrative jumps from character to character.

"It is an incredible book that is brimming with emotion and force," Keliher said. "The writing is just electric. It's a propulsive novel that makes the reader want to just turn the next page and keep reading."

"I just absolutely love it. It's one of the books that reminds me why I love what I'm doing."

There There There There