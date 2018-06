Three Los Angeles Sparks defenders converge on Sylvia Fowles as she goes up for a layup during the third quarter of Game 5 of the 2017 WNBA finals inside of Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Lynx try for their sixth straight win Friday night at Target Center against the Atlanta Dream. The team has turned things around since starting the season 3-6.

Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, discusses the Lynx with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

