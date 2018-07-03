James Comey: 'I would still do the same thing'

Former FBI Director James Comey at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival. Riccardo Savi | The Aspen Institute

Knowing what he knows now, and faced with the same challenges, former FBI Director James Comey wouldn't change a thing about the fall of 2016.

At that time, presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was under investigation by the FBI for mishandling classified information. Comey was faced with two decisions: Keep the investigation private, or inform the public that they found nothing that warranted a prosecution.

Comey decided, because of what he believed was necessary transparency, to announce they found nothing and lay out the facts. He called Clinton "extremely careless." A move that was condemned by the Inspector General. Many Clinton supporters also believe that Comey's actions cost her the election.

Use the audio player above to listen to Comey grapple with norm and transparency in this interview with reporter Katie Couric.

