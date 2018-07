Revised guidelines for osteoporosis screening

Revised screening guidelines for osteoporosis are out from the U.S. Preventative Services task force. They've been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association which is focused on the value of screening for and risks of very low bone density.

Our Dr. Jon Hallberg is back on All Things Considered with more on what we need to know.

