Roads improving after floods in southwest Minn.; another storm on the way

Road conditions were improving in southwestern Minnesota on Wednesday, a day after flooding led to road closures and a travel advisory.

However, authorities are still urging caution on the roadways following the storms that brought flash floods and up to 11 inches of rain, according to one report.

Mandi Lighthizer-Schmidt with the Minnesota Department of Transportation said the travel advisory for Murray County has been lifted.

Highway 14 east of Lamberton in Redwood County still has water over the road.

"We are still telling people to drive with caution because we do have areas where water is coming up over the road. We're watching culverts. We're doing some work on the shoulders with some areas where we've had washouts," Lighthizer-Schmidt said.

She said travelers should never drive through water. Drivers can check MnDOT's 511 website for road condition updates.

More storms were passing through the region Wednesday morning, prompting a severe thunderstorm alert for at least two counties.

In Murray County, residents were still dealing with high water levels Wednesday.

Volunteer crews were sandbagging around homes and businesses, particularly near the region's lakes, said Murray County community relations coordinator Christy Riley.

"Our main concern right now is just making sure that our sandbagging efforts are continuing and getting those sandbags out to those people to stop further damages into their homes," she said.

Riley said the area received large amounts of rain earlier in the season and lakes are saturated.