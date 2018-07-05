Art Hounds: The activist art of Ricardo Levins Morales

Movement-building artwork, a three-hour dance show and a late night in Northfield are what your Hounds have picked for this weekend. Here's what they say:

Poet, emcee and activist Kevin Tran Myhre (a.k.a. "Guante") wants to signal boost the movement-building work of Ricardo Levins Morales Art Studio in Minneapolis. His colorful posters and prints weave together environmental concerns, workers' rights, and other social justice movements. Levins Morales just moved to a new studio space on Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis — Tran Myhre says it's his first stop when looking for gifts or inspiration.

Kristin Van Loon is half of the dance duo Hijack. She recommends experiencing the work of another performance duo — BodyCartography Project — at the Weisman Art Museum. Over the course of several weeks, BodyCartography Project will present four different projects, including "Felt Room," a three-hour dance performance that happens in a very dark room. Van Loon says it's both spooky and delicious for the ears. She enjoyed the experience of slowly being able to perceive movement as her eyes adjusted to the lack of light.

Radio host and video producer Jessica Paxton says Northfield has a rich arts scene, and there's no better time to sample it then on First Friday Art Nights, when local businesses stay open late to host music, dance, art shows and art-making. Paxton says you're sure to find something fun for everyone, and almost everything is free.