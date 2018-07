Tommy Orange on the lives of urban Native Americans

'There There' by Tommy Orange Courtesy of publisher

Tommy Orange's debut novel, "There, There" tells of the interwoven lives of Native Americans in Oakland, Calif. In exploring the lives of urban native people, Orange lets the reader experience a world that has rarely been covered in American literature.

MPR News host Kerri Miller called "There, There" a "must-read of the summer." Miller spoke to Orange about his new book.

