Sen. Sanders heads to MN to show support for Rep. Ellison

Congressman Keith Ellison is going to be campaigning Friday with the Democrat he endorsed to challenge Donald Trump and the other Republicans during the presidential race in 2016.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will join Ellison in Minneapolis and Duluth in support of Minnesota's 5th District U.S. Rep., currently running for state attorney general.

Sen. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats in Congress. He joined MPR News host Tom Crann via Skype to talk about the events.

