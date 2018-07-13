Report: Affordable housing is a problem statewide

In Minnesota, lack of affordable housing sometimes gets talked about like it's a problem mainly in the Twin Cities.

But according to an annual report by the Minnesota Housing Partnership, someone who's working full time and earning minimum wage can't afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment in any of Minnesota's counties.

Carolyn Szczepanski, director of research and communications at the Minnesota Housing Partnership, spoke to MPR News' Cathy Wurzer about the report.

