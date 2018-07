Co-parenting after divorce

So many things are difficult about divorce. But how do you figure out co-parenting after a breakup? And how do you remind your kids that the family still exists, despite taking on a new shape?

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Christine Hammond, licensed mental health counselor, and Amy Baker, parental alienation author and expert, about the best strategies for raising children with a former spouse.

Click the audio player above to listen to the conversation