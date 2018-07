How the river divides us

This episode brings us to New Orleans to explore the way the river divides people and the way a changing climate exacerbates that problem.

Our guests are Happy Johnson, chief resilience officer, Lower 9th Ward Center for Sustainable Engagement & Development and co-founder of the Team Happy Foundation; Heather Stone, oral historian and assistant professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; and Tegan Wentland, interim news director and reporter for WWNO in New Orleans.