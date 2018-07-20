Voices from the Bayou

We close our week-long series of conversations about the Mississippi River with a townhall event from deep in Louisiana's Mississippi River delta. Our "Voices from the Bayou" special wraps up our journey with a community conversation on solutions to the problems faced by people in the river's watershed.

From the Larose Civic Center in Louisiana, Kerri Miller speaks to a gathering of engineers, educators, shrimpers, tribal leaders and others about their ideas, programs and progress for improving quality life along the last miles of the Mississippi.

Our guests were Donald Bogen, co-director of Bayou Interfaith Shared Community Organizing; Chief Shirell Parfait-Dardar of the Grand Caillou/Dula Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw; Denise J. Reed of the Coastal Management and Restoration Science at the University of New Orleans; and Lance Nacio, a shrimper and coastal advocate.